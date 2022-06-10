Citigroup Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,548.00.

AVEVF stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

