Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $73,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $48.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.