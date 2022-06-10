Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA opened at $349.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.