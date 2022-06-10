Citizens National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $315.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.92. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.