Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Clarivate by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

