CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Down 2.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 14,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CLPS Incorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

