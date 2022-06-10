CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.88 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 504 ($6.32).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.14) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 112 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($378.95). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £301.44 ($377.74).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

