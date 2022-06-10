CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Up 17.9%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares were up 17.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 649,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 209,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.
About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)
Featured Stories
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.