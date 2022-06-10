CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $74,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

