Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CHEOY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $94.21.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
