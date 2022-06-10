Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 2.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 133,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,627,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

