CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of CommScope worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 879,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 675,866 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $10,826,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.36 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

