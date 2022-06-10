Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,274 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $23,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBU stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

