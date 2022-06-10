Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:CBU traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. 160,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,601. Community Bank System has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $81.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

