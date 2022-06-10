Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Community Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

