Comparing Astra Space (ASTR) & The Competition

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Astra Space to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A -$257.78 million -2.04 Astra Space Competitors $3.49 billion $133.55 million 18.80

Astra Space’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space. Astra Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Astra Space has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space’s competitors have a beta of 3.25, meaning that their average share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89% Astra Space Competitors -2,282.86% -104.28% -6.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astra Space and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Astra Space Competitors 199 1036 1733 45 2.54

Astra Space currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astra Space competitors beat Astra Space on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

