Comparing Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) & INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and INVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 1.14 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -14.33 INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 3.02 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -7.96% 3.34% 2.41% INVO Bioscience -191.70% -137.40% -72.72%

Volatility and Risk

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orthofix Medical and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.79%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats INVO Bioscience on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

