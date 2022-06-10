Comparing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -$2.44 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 20.33 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -3.51% Sintx Technologies -1,417.51% -49.31% -39.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 448.03%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

