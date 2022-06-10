Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.
CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
