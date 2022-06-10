Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Comtech Telecommunications updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.