Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 3.8%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.36. 77,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12,589% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)
