Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

