Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $275.64

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.64 and traded as high as $278.67. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $278.67, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.56 and a 200 day moving average of $247.86.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

