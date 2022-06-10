Contrasting XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -22.63% -14.59% -9.64% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares XPeng and Cenntro Electric Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 6.34 -$753.78 million ($1.08) -24.08 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 58.46 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XPeng has a beta of 5.41, indicating that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $43.02, indicating a potential upside of 65.41%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats XPeng on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

