Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) traded down 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.86. 59,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 397,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

