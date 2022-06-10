Convex Finance Market Cap Hits $397.50 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00021571 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $397.50 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,166,103 coins and its circulating supply is 63,025,672 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

