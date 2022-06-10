Copa (NYSE:CPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.43

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.43 and last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 7878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

