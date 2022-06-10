CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:CORR opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

