CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:CORR opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
