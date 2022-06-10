Cormark Boosts Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of VHI opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.77. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

