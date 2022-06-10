Cormark Boosts Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of VHI opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$3.77. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69.
About Vitalhub (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.