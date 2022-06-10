Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Trading Down 4.1%

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.
Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRSB)
