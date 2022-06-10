Cowen Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $179.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.32.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $177.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $326,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

