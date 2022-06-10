Cowen Raises Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $120.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

