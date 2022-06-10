Craig Hallum Trims Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Target Price to $10.00

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 234.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.