Credit Suisse Group Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $202.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.32.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

