CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 2,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 43.11%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

