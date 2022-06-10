CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $39.75

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $38.05. CRH shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 6,417 shares.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.