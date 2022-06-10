CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $39.75

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $38.05. CRH shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 6,417 shares.
CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.
About CRH (NYSE:CRH)
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
