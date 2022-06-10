CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $43,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,367. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

