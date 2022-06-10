Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93. Croda International has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $71.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3263 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

