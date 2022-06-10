CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.38

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and traded as high as $22.56. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 28,220 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $835.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

