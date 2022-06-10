CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Trimmed by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

