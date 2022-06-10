Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $60,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

