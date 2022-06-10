Crown Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,093.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00579923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00198067 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,851,832 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

