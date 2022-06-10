Crowny Price Reaches $0.0016 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $724,202.84 and $101,726.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00330592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 407.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

