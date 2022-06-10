CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $725.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00078040 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000279 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039307 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,353,281 coins and its circulating supply is 161,353,281 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.