Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,881,541 shares in the company, valued at $84,726,565.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $210,800.00.

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $6,874,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $57,092,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

