D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

D2L stock remained flat at $6.99 during midday trading on Friday.

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

