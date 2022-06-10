Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $255.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

