Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 76,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

Danaher stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.88. 14,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,338. The firm has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.16. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

