Daniel P. Penberthy Buys 1,000 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Penberthy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,915.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RAND stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 175.77% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.60% of Rand Capital worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rand Capital (Get Rating)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.