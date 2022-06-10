Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 2.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.65. Approximately 6,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,207,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

