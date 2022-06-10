Databroker Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $361.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

